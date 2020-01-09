Vehicle chase comes to crashing end in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many residents may have noticed a significant police presence in northwest Wichita Wednesday night blocking a major road.

Several law enforcement agencies were working near West 21st Street North and Ridge Road attempting to apprehend a chase suspect.

The pursuit began as a routine traffic stop when the suspects lead police on a chase through multiple areas, from Maize and K-96 and others, before ending in a crash.

A Sedgwick County Sheriffs’ lieutenant tells KSN News the high-speed chase involving three suspects in the SUV ended next to a bridge retaining wall near Reflection Ridge.

Law enforcement used spikes and tactical vehicle intervention, ramming one of their vehicles into the suspects to get the vehicle to stop.

Three adult male suspects were in the vehicle, two of which were arrested and the other taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No officers or deputies were injured. The sheriff’s office vehicle used in the TVI was the only law enforcement vehicle damaged. Deputies are looking in and around the vehicle for clues.

