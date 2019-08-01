Vehicle collides with part of building in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch reports that a car has driven in to part of a building in east Wichita where, luckily, no one was injured.

The accident occurred near east 21st street and Rock road at The Shops at Tallgrass just after 5 pm.

Dispatch called the incident a level-2 building collapse. Wichita Fire Department was called to the scene, including their heavy rescue unit.

There are no reported injuries to the driver of the vehicle or any bystanders.

KSN News is at the scene and will bring you more information as this story develops.