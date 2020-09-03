Hit-and-run in north Wichita claims man’s life

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a hit-and-run at 27th Street North and Arkansas Wednesday evening. The call came in shortly before 9 p.m.

Wichita police say when they arrived in the 2700 block of N. Arkansas they found a man in his 50s who had been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the vehicle that struck the man left the scene.

Wichita police are working to gather a description of the vehicle.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories