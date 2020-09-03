Hit-and-run in north Wichita claims man’s life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a hit-and-run at 27th Street North and Arkansas Wednesday evening. The call came in shortly before 9 p.m.
Wichita police say when they arrived in the 2700 block of N. Arkansas they found a man in his 50s who had been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the vehicle that struck the man left the scene.
Wichita police are working to gather a description of the vehicle.
