Vehicle crashes into house in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters responded to a vehicle into a home in the 600 block of W. Pawnee Monday. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Firefighters said a driver was attempting to turn into the neighbor’s driveway when she reportedly hit the curb and crashed into the house.



“I think they were trying to pull into the driveway next door and another vehicle was coming and probably hit the gas a little too hard or something,” said Battalion Chief Doug Winter, Wichita Fire Department.

The driver was visibly shaken after the crash. The homeowners were not home at the time. Authorities were working on notifying them. No injuries have been reported.