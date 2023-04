HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent a vehicle off the road and under a bridge Thursday morning.

It happened near Southwest 72nd Street and Hertzler Road, a couple of miles south of Halstead.

A vehicle crashed south of Halstead on April 13, 2023. (Photo courtesy LouAnn Voth)

Harvey County dispatchers say there were no serious injuries in the crash.

KSN News has contacted the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office for details. We will update this story when we get more information.