A vehicle was hit by a train at 47th Street South and K-15 on Friday, July 1. (Photo: Alexis Padilla, KSN Reporter)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on a vehicle and train collision scene in southeast Wichita. The collision happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 47th Street South and Kansas Highway 15.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene. One person possibly received serious injuries.

The train is stopped and is blocking 47th Street South at K-15.

KSN News is at the scene gathering information and will update this story online.