WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a crash at 2nd Street and Oliver in east Wichita. It happened just before noon Wednesday outside of Robinson Middle School.
Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person has died. The original report came in that a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
KSN News is at the scene. We will update this story as we get more information.
