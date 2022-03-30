HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle sparked a wildfire in a pasture south of Hanston Tuesday.

Hanston and Jetmore fire units arrived and quickly determined the fire was growing. Mutual aid units were called from Pawnee, Edwards, Ford, and Ness counties. Southwest Kansas Wildland Task Force units were also called to assist.

A shift in the wind caused the fire to move and become large, which caused evacuations. However, firefighters were able to keep the fire from entering into areas of farmsteads. They contained the fire around 4:45 p.m.

While battling the blaze, members of the county provided firefighters with drinks, snacks, meals, baby wipes and ChapStick.