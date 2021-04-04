Vehicle veers off Kellogg overpass, lands on Washington St.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Fire and EMS crews responded to an injury accident on Washington St. underneath the Kellogg Dr. overpass just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Wichita Police say a 25-year-old woman was driving west on Kellogg, crashed into the retaining wall, and fell down onto Washington St. Police believe a medical issue caused the accident.

The woman was wearing her seatbelt but was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. We are told no other people were injured and no other cars were damaged.

