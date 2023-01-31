WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A verbal dispute has led to a shooting in southeast Wichita Tuesday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call just after 6:30 p.m. for the report of a shots fired call in the 3600 block of East Cessna.

Upon arrival, Sergeant Doug Gerdes says a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Gerdes says an investigation “found that it was a disturbance and an argument, but that’s all we’ve been able to gather right now.”

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.