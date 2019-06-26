‘Very thankful that we aren’t hurt’: Derby resident, as storm clean-up continues

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Derby has closed two of its parks because of dangerous conditions.

This is after storms rolled through the town over the weekend.

Sixty-two city employees were cleaning up debris Tuesday, while neighbors worked together to get their lives back to normal.

But, they say, there is still a lot of work to do.

“The last time Derby had this widespread damage was the 2004 ice storm,” said Robert Mendoza, public works director for the city.

Marguerite Parkway, a street in the heart of Derby, is one of many areas with extensive debris and damage.

“I saw the limb falling through the ceiling, and I thought oh my,” said Marge Sweeney, as she showed KSN’s Tiffany Lane, the damage to her home.

The Sweeneys say this is the first time they have had something like this happen, in the 51 years they have lived in their home.

“To keep other insulation from falling on the carpet, I put down the plastic sack,” she said.

Just across the street from them, Crane Park, is closed.

So, is Hand Park.

The city says they are too dangerous.

“If we get any winds, they will come down,” said Mendoza. “We also have a lot of what they call widowmakers, hangers that can drop with the slightest amount of wind. So, we just want to keep people out of these areas for their own safety.”

It could take weeks before families can enjoy the park again.

But, nearby neighbor, Simey Garcia, wanted to do his part to speed up the process.

“I had my trailer today that was free,” he said. “So, I was able to cut up branches and haul them off to the chips site.”

Meanwhile, residents are staying positive.

They say things could be much worse.

“Very thankful that we aren’t hurt,” said Marge Sweeney. “Far as I know, there was no injuries,” said her husband, Jim.

Derby residents can still take tree debris to the chips spot at High Park, during regular hours.

So far, the city has had 5,400 loads dropped off.