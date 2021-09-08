Veteran complains about Wichita car dealership, DA gets involved

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A veteran who bought a car from a Wichita dealership found out a couple of months later that there was a problem with it. A mechanic found a license plate covering a hole in the car’s undercarriage.

The veteran said the dealership refused to issue a refund, so the veteran filed a consumer complaint against Quality Automotive Group LLC, II, 3933 S. Broadway.

The Consumer Protective Division of the district attorney’s office investigated. District Attorney Marc Bennett says the investigators allege that the dealership and the dealership owner, Thomas Bland II, violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act when they tried to disclaim implied warranties by failing to properly fix the problem.

Veterans are considered protected consumers under Kansas law, as are the disabled, members of the military, and people over age 60. Violations against protected consumers can result in higher penalties.

Bennett says Bland and the dealership denied knowing the car had a hole in the undercarriage and denied doing anything wrong, but they accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter.

The judgment calls for them to pay $20,000 in penalties. Bennett says they agreed to a year-long probationary period and agreed not to resell the car until there is proof that it has been fixed.

The DA says Quality issued a complete refund to the veteran.

