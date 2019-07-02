Veteran on impact of fireworks: ‘I immediately jumped off the bed and onto the floor’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For some, the Fourth of July means setting off fireworks.

But for many veterans, the celebration can be stressful.



“Boom, boom, boom. I’ll be like what was that?” said Marine veteran Leon Payne.

He woke up to the sounds of loud fireworks Sunday night.

“I immediately jumped off the bed and onto the floor, because it scared me,” he said.

Payne served at Twentynine Palms in the 70s.

“I was shooting eight inch howitzers,” said Payne.

An injury from falling off a howitzer led to Payne’s medical discharge.

Every year around the Fourth of July, the sound of loud, illegal fireworks takes him back to the unfortunate memories.

“I get scared you know? I get scared of loud noises.”

Payne is not alone.

There are 44 other veterans at the Veterans Village of Wichita having the same concerns.

“Loud noises and popping and sounds, like gunfire puts the stress level of veterans very high, especially for so many days,” said George Hansen, of the Veterans Village of Wichita.

Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis says the best way to prevent this is to respect your neighbors.

“Most legal fireworks might pop or make little squealing noises, but not the big booms,” he said.

“Shoot it. But, don’t do it around veterans,” said Payne. “That’s why we stay in all the time.”

Bevis says, if you shoot illegal fireworks, not only are you disrespecting your neighbors, you can also be fined $250.