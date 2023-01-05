WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A long-serving Wichita firefighter has died.

The Wichita Fire Department posted to Facebook and Twitter that Captain Larry Feuerborn has died. Feuerborn has been with the department for 44 years, and according to Wichita Fire, he had only just recently begun discussing his plans to retire later this year.

The department says Captain Feuerborn was known as “The Legend” among his colleagues and served as a friend and mentor to many firefighters during his over four decades of service. Funeral services are pending.