Veteran WWII airplane on display at Doc Hangar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichitans were able to see history in the skies this weekend.

A World War II veteran C-47 was on display with Doc.

The plane made a trip to Europe earlier this month for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

So the crew wanted to stop in Wichita on its way back to California so that others can get a behind the scenes look and learn some of the history.

“This airplane was delivered in April of 1944. Made it over to the European theater in August of ’44. So we missed D-Day, but we were involved in the rest of the war in the European theater,” said Nick Camacho, co-pilot.

The C-47 will be flying back to California next.

The hope is to expand operations so it can be shown to more people.