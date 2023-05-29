WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hundreds of people gathered at Veterans Memorial Park and Resthaven Gardens of Memory to lay flowers on veterans’ graves and attend Memorial Day ceremonies.

Active-duty military and veterans spoke to the community about the importance of honoring those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“The ability to go to the lake and cook hot dogs and all the wonderful things that we have in America… I hope they never forget why we are so blessed is because of the sacrifice of so many who gave their all for our freedom,” said Resthaven Staff Vocalist Don Baker.

“It isn’t without tremendous sacrifice by thousands of men and women, and we need to recognize that and honor them,” said event attendee Rodney Goering.

Many attending veterans were honoring family and friends in Vietnam and Korea. They still have scars from the battles and losses within them.

“You may not see their scars, but a lot of them carry their scars in their brain, in their head, in their memory,” said Kansas Honor Flight Volunteer and Veteran Herb Duncan.

It was important for those veterans to stand in solidarity with their community. At one point, many were shamed for fighting.

“He hid his medals in the closet in his army bag,” said Kahern Chisham, whose husband served in Vietnam. “And I said, ‘It’s time to go to military and wear your Purple Heart in Wichita and get a chance to be proud of what you did for your country.”

The veterans say a simple “thank you” helps relieve a lot of the tension they experienced from once being ignored.

As for those who have passed, veterans encourage people to take a few moments and stand at their memorial or grave site.

“It’s not always fun to see the reminder that they’re gone, but I get to honor what he was, what he did, and what he gave his life for,” said Douglas Sadlowski, the grandson of a veteran.