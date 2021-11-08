Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

(WJW) — Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country will offer special discounts, free meals and entertainment for veterans, military members and their families. Here are just some of the ways establishments in your area honor Veterans Day.

Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. Therefore, it is recommended that you call specific locations to ensure they are participating in the promotions.

RESTAURANTS

Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Nov. 11, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.

BJ’s Restaurants: Current and former military who dine on Nov. 11 can get a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr Pepper beverage.

Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries will be offered to all past and present armed services members on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Connie’s Mexico Cafe: Show your military ID for 50% off your meal (excluding alcohol and takeout) on Nov. 11.

We deeply appreciate the sacrifices men and women have made in their lives to keep our country free.

Thank you for your service!!

Connie's husband Ralph, a WWII vet

Denny’s: A complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam will be offered to all active, inactive and military personnel on Nov. 11.

Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free doughnut on Nov. 11.

Hooters: All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu Nov. 11.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11.

Little Caesar’s: A free lunch combo for veterans and active military will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer free meals to all veterans on Nov. 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side. McDonald’s restaurants will also be giving all customers American Flag window decals to honor the veteran community.

Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee on Nov. 11 for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.

Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a complimentary breakfast combo offer with a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card on Nov. 11.

RETAIL/OTHER:

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, nonmilitary customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 10.

Each year, we choose to show our appreciation for veterans & active military by providing free haircuts on #VeteransDay. To date, we have provided 1.7 million free haircuts! We're excited to give even more this year. Learn more here: https://t.co/95YMRoUGB4



🇺🇸 #GREATful4Vets pic.twitter.com/UxpxsqywQZ — Great Clips (@GreatClips) November 1, 2021

Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with military status verification through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.

Walgreen’s: Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Cosmosphere: Veterans are invited on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to view their choice of documentary in the Carey Digital Dome Theater or go on a trip through the Hall of Space Museum for free. Just tell the box office to receive the offer.

Sedgwick County Zoo: Both active military personnel and veterans can bring their immediate families to get complimentary zoo admission on Nov. 11. Just show a military or veteran ID, discharge papers, or other official identification to get in for free. Families of deployed military personnel can also receive admission with an active-duty ID. Tickets are not needed in advance. Zoo entry ends at 3:30 p.m.

Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes: Military veterans, active military and their families can bowl for free on Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoe rental is included.

GIVING BACK:

Chicken N Pickle: On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 10% of all sales will be donated to the Kansas Honors Flight. Limited-edition veteran’s shirts can also be purchased all Nov. long, with $5 of the proceeds also being donated. There will also be a flag-raising ceremony with the American Legion Riders and the Kansas Honors Flight at 11 a.m.