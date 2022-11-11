Several gathered at the Veterans Day Service on Friday in downtown Wichita. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Community members gathered Friday for the Veterans Day program at Veterans Memorial Park. The program began with buglers playing the national anthem.

Retired Senior Master Sergeant Ron Bogard then spoke to the crowd. Bogard was a combat photographer with the USAF during the Vietnam War. He retired in 1989.

“From 1967 until I retired, I was in special missions of some sort. My career took me to Africa, Asia, Australia and South and Central America and Europe. I’ve been on every continent but Antarctica,” Bogard said.

Bogard also talked about the history of Veterans Day and told the crowd about his family history of military service.

Following his remarks, there was a special commemorative musical tribute, rifle salute and the playing of taps.

After the program, KSN News talked with Vietnam veteran Bob Fugit. He served in the US Navy from 1967 to 1973. He told us why Veterans Day is important.

“On Veterans Day, I think of the ones who had the experiences, known of them like mine. Everybody is unique. I didn’t run through the rice paddies. Those guys that ran through the rice paddies kept trying to tell me I’m special cause I served on the submarines. I tell them no. To some extent, I was a coward because I didn’t want to run through the rice paddies, the jungles and the tunnels of South Vietnam.”