WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Veterans in Wichita marked Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park Monday.

A Veterans Memorial Park board member says it is important to remember days like this and the sacrifices the whole nation made during the war.

“I think we have to have a standard to live up to, alright, and at that point was one of the most difficult times in our nation’s history, and we lived up, we set a high standard. We lived up to it,” Board Member Tom Huxtable said.

While VE Day marks the end of the war in Europe, fighting continued in Asia. Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day), which marks the end of World War II, is in August.