Veterans Memorial Lake in Arkansas City closed to boating, fishing activities

by: KSN News

KSN News 1

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Veterans Memorial Lake, located at 1401 S. Sixth St., has been closed temporarily to the public while state authorities investigate the water quality of the lake.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is testing and looking into the matter.

While it is possible an algae bloom has developed, that has not been officially determined at this time. This closure is just a precautionary measure.

The City of Arkansas City will provide an update once KDHE has made its official determination.

Until then, the lake is closed to boating and fishing activities. The walking trail remains open to the public, however.

A similar closure occurred in August 2017, when the lake was temporarily placed under a Public Health Watch by KDHE for possible blue-green algae development. For more information about blue-green algae safety, click here.

