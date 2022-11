WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store is making sure local veterans and their families have all they need to put Thanksgiving on the table this year.

On Monday, the store handed out turkeys and all the fixings.

“Last year, we gave away 175 turkeys. This year we plan on about 250 before it’s all said and done,” said Ron Boykins, Disabled American Veterans Kansas Chapter No. 4 commander.

The local DAV chapter purchased the turkeys to give out.