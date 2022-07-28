WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A program that provides free transportation for veterans in Wichita has been renewed for two more years.

The Veterans Ride Free program started in 2020 as a partnership between the City of Wichita, the United Way of the Plains, and the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center. Through the program, veterans can use Wichita public transit buses and Q Lines for free for any reason.

Veterans who wish to use the service will need either a Kansas driver’s license or state ID with their veteran designation, the VA identification or health identification card, or their retired military identification card. Service animals also ride free, but spouses and family must pay the fare.

