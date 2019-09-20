Veterans welcomed home at Kansas Honor Flight ceremony

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The 75th Kansas Honor Flight returned home today, Sept. 20 to friends, relatives and supporters of the troops.

The Kansas Honor Flight left on Wednesday carrying four Korean War veterans and 38 Vietnam veterans.

The veterans returned after taking a two day journey through Washington, D.C. and touring multiple military memorials.

Friends and family were lined up inside the Eisenhower National Airport to give vets a proper welcome home ceremony.

“To welcome these guys home, you first have to realize they’ve never received a welcome home,” said Welcome Home Ceremony Lead, David Blanding. “So this is our way of honoring them and letting them know their service is appreciated.”

Blanding says the veterans build lifelong bonds throughout their trip, but some veterans are reluctant to go on honor flight.

“We get a lot of them that say, I don’t deserve it,” Blanding said. “What we tell them is, go for those who never came home, that you served with, go in their honor.”

Honor flight says they believe this experience gives veterans closure while giving them the chance to get to know other vets

“Do it, just do it,” army veteran Charles Crawford said. “Don’t miss the opportunity, it was a terrific experience.”

