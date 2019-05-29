Veterinarian sees increase in ticks with excess moisture Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) - The Mulvane Animal Clinic is reporting an uptick of tick-borne diseases and the excess amount of rain lately is partly to blame.

"Ticks are the hardest thing to kill," Dr. Troy Smith said.

Multiple species of ticks have been identified in the clinic, including an engorged lone star tick, ready to give birth to thousands of offspring.

Some signs to look for in your dog of tick-borne illness include poor appetite, fever or sudden onset arthritis.

"The warm weather we've had and the moisture we've had really stimulates them to grow very well and populate very well. They need that moisture to reproduce and that just makes them more available for you and for your dog," Smith said.

Smith recommends keeping your lawn groomed, staying up-to-date on your dog's tick medication and performing an exam in key areas, like in the ear canal and between crevices in the paw.

Also, be aware of any ticks your dog brought into your home but did not attach to, as those could be laying loose inside your house.