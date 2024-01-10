WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Employees at the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital of Wichita recently saved a kitten from snowy conditions.

According to the VESH, employee Aamanda heard a cry coming from a kitten out in the snow.

Aamanda and her co-worker Josie jumped into action. They walked through shin-high snow, trudged through weeds, and climbed through a hole in an 8-foot-tall fence to get to the cold kitten.

“Aamanda even took a tumble on the way back but used herself to cushion the fall while keeping kitty safe in her arms,” said the VESH.

Once the kitten made it to the VESH, it had a 92 °F temperature. According to Hill’s, a cat’s body temperature should be between 99-102.5 °F.

A day after being rescued, the kitten is resting safely and comfortably.

VESH ER Veterinarian Dr. Brock Lofgreen says if it is too cold outside for you, it is too cold outside for your pets.

“If you can at all, bring them inside because pets, especially in extended periods of freezing weather, they’re just as suspectable as we are to the cold,” said Dr. Lofgreen. “So hypothermia to frostbite to things along those lines. Especially some of the extremities, things that are touching the ground or things that aren’t covered by as much hair or body fate.”

Dr. Lofgreen says although some breeds beg to go outside in the cold, you should not leave them outside for long.

“I would say some breeds are more tolerant than others. If you have a husky that’s bred for colder weather and they have a better hair coat, they’re probably more tolerant,” said Dr. Lofgreen. “But that doesn’t mean you should leave them out for extended periods because, just like us, they’re going to get too cold at some point.”

Dr. Lofgreen says if your pet is not acting normally, bring them in for emergency care.

“If your pet is not acting normal in some way and they’re way more lethargic than they normally are or they’re not eating for you or in severe cases, if they’re vomiting or they may be painful, like they can’t get up and walk, things like that,” said Dr. Lofgreen. “We find sometimes animals have collapsed. Those patients need to definitely come in for emergency care.”

