WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In celebration of Veterans Day Monday, the VFW Post 112 hosted an open house over the weekend, letting everyone join them in honoring those who served.

The VFW, or Veteran of Foreign Wars, open house was in collaboration with the Wichita Militaria Collector’s club.

The club featured museum quality displays and exhibits depicting artifacts from both World Wars, as well as other military conflicts America has been involved in.

