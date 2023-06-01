WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nurses at one of Wichita’s largest hospitals voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) says Ascension Via Christi St. Francis nurses voted 93% yes to authorizing the strike.

The nurses represented by the union say they’ve had enough of the practices of putting profits before patients. They say the top issues for their contract include workplace violence prevention, safe staffing, and nursing staff recruitment and retention.

Nurses say they will provide notice of a plan to strike at least 10 days in advance.

In November 2022, St. Francis became the first private-sector hospital in Wichita to unionize. Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph voted to unionize in March 2023. The NNOC/NNU says it represents nearly 1,000 nurses between the two hospitals.

KSN News reached out to Ascension Via Christi for its response to the union’s strike vote. A spokesperson sent us this statement: