WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Robyn Chadwick, the president of Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital, is retiring.

A news release says Chadwick will retire from her position on Aug. 31 after more than 10 years in her role.

Succeeding Chadwick will be Claudio Ferraro, the chief operating officer of Ascension Medical Group Via Christi. The release says Ferraro has served in a number of executive leadership roles for the past 30 years.

Chadwick began working with Ascension Via Christi in February 2013 as senior director of case management.

In June, nurses at Ascension hospitals in Wichita and Austin, Texas, went on a one-day strike because, they said, of staffing issues and safety concerns at the hospital.