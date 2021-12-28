Vice Mayor Johnson on Cedric Lofton death: “If a mistake was made, own up to it.”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A day after Sedgwick County released the autopsy report into the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, more people are calling for more transparency into the case.

Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson is one of the few people in the community to see the police body camera video of the moments and events outside of the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). However, authorities have not released this video to the public, or the video from what happened inside of JIAC.

“How did those injuries get sustained? How did he get to a point where he wasn’t breathing,” asked Johnson.

These are just some of the questions the city’s vice mayor has when it comes to what happened to Lofton inside of JIAC.

On Tuesday, a Lofton Family representative released pictures of the 17-year-old in the hospital, while he was still alive. On Monday, the autopsy report concluded the manner of Lofton’s death was a homicide. It also described a physical struggle between Lofton and JIAC employees which resulted in employees restraining the teenager in the prone position. Minutes later, Lofton reportedly made “snoring sounds,” and four minutes after that, Lofton reportedly did not have a pulse.

“I think oftentimes, we fear releasing videos because, you know, of what that might do in the community for some, but I think for everybody else, it’s, you know, if a mistake was made, own up to it, show us, and then do something about it,” said Johnson.