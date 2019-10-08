Vickers service station added to the National Historic Register

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A service station in Haysville has been added to the Register of Kansas Historic Places, Monday.

Vickers Petroleum service station, located on 140 N. Main St. Haysville, was considered in August to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service.

According to the City of Haysville, the Vickers station is included in a sub-category called Roadside Kansas, which includes automobile service stations, car dealerships, drive-in restaurants, roadside attractions.

The service station was built in 1954 and is the first service station in the nation to feature the distinct ‘batwing’ design to its service station. Having two historic gas islands in front of the building.

Are you read for Mid-century Modern? Next up is the Vickers Petroleum Service Station in Haysville, pic.twitter.com/PmaXl29vta — Kansas History (@kansashistory) August 3, 2019

