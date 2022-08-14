WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in a deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita.

Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of Wichita, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to the WPD, on Sunday, August 14, at 1:35 a.m., officers working part-time in the Old Town area heard several gunshots just north of 126 N Mosely St.

Moments later, officers say they heard gunshots near 100 N Washington.

According to the WPD, the officers began running in the direction of the second round of shots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found Greenley with several gunshot wounds to his upper body, unconscious and not breathing. Officers began lifesaving efforts, but EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Sweeney and Dyas arrived in a 2008 Ford Edge, walked right up to Greenley and shot him several times, hitting him in the upper body. They then fled the scene.

Wichita police say officers quickly determined the suspect’s car from witnesses, cameras in Old Town and utilizing FLOCK, license plate reading cameras.

A short time after the fatal shooting, according to Wichita police, Sweeney and Dyas were taken into custody, in different areas of town, without incident.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.