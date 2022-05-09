WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly crash in north Wichita early Sunday morning has been identified.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Don Kirk, of Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of 27th Street North and Woodland around 2 a.m.

Alanso Garcia-Amaya (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Wichita police say Kirk was standing behind his car when Alanso Garcia-Amaya rear-ended his car, pinning him.

Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia-Amaya was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter; while driving under the influence.