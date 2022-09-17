WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita.

According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail.

The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, traveled across the interstate, left the road on the left and hit a cement bridge pillar in the center median.

Airbags were depoloyed, and Smiley was trapped in the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.