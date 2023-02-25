WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died in a crash on Interstate 135 north of Wichita.

The KHP says Rebecca Shields, 26, of Newton, was driving south on I-135 near the exit for 101st Street around 3:13 p.m. on Friday. A Tennessee man was driving a semi northbound. Shields crossed the median and was hit by the semi.

Shields was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The KHP closed the right lane of I-135 for up to three hours while first responders worked the scene of the crash.