Wichita police are investigating a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert Street on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him.

Haynes was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

WPD says they don’t know the relationship between Haynes and the suspects, but they are looking for two men who fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information on the shooting, call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.