Victim identified in Friday’s fatal crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Monday they have identified 62-year-old Patrick Stramel of Wichita as the victim of a fatal accident Friday evening.

Wichita police said a pedestrian was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle at 11th St. and Broadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a driver of a vehicle traveling northbound struck a 62-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing the street at the intersection. EMS announced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that a 20-year-old male was driving a silver Honda Ridge northbound on North Broadway and struck Stramel as Stramel entered the roadway. The 20-year-old was not injured.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the accident.

The case remains under investigation.