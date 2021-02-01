Victim identified in Friday’s fatal crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Monday they have identified 62-year-old Patrick Stramel of Wichita as the victim of a fatal accident Friday evening.

Wichita police said a pedestrian was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle at 11th St. and Broadway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a driver of a vehicle traveling northbound struck a 62-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing the street at the intersection. EMS announced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that a 20-year-old male was driving a silver Honda Ridge northbound on North Broadway and struck Stramel as Stramel entered the roadway.  The 20-year-old was not injured.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the accident.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories