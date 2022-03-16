EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of an early-morning house fire that occurred Saturday in Eureka.

Sixty-eight-year-old Cathy Chastain died as a result of the house fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Saturday, March 12, Eureka fire crews responded to a call in the 900 block of N. Oak St. at roughly 3:15 a.m.

A Eureka fire official said when crews arrived, they found a structure engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the south to a second structure. Crews were able to get the fire out.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.