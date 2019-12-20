Victim in Wichita stabbing takes stand during suspect’s preliminary hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who is charged with attempted first-degree murder was in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Police say Wade Dunn stabbed a 28-year-old Wichita woman on Sept. 23, near 17th and Doreen.

She survived and took the stand during the hearing. A large number of her family and friends were also in the courtroom to show her their support.

The judge did not allow cameras to record her testimony, but a KSN reporter was in the courtroom and will have a full report on KSN News at 5 and 6.

The victim told the judge she was loading laundry into her car Sept. 23, when a man ran up to her with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

Other people who testified Friday include the neighbor who called 911, a police detective, a crime scene investigator and a forensic nurse.

The judge found there is probable cause that the felonies occurred. He set Dunn’s arraignment for January 27, 2020, at 8:45 a.m.

