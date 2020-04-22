Victim of Reno County crash identified

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The victim of a fatal crash in Reno County in March has been identified as Russell Lynn Carey, 54, of Hutchinson.
On the afternoon of March 27, 2020, deputies responded to the report of a burned vehicle on Avery Road, about two miles south of Plevna.
The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation revealed that Carey was the only occupant in the single-vehicle accident. The cause of the crash is unknown.
Agencies assisting with the investigation include, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, District 4 Fire Department, and Reno County District Attorney’s Office.
