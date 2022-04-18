WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in west Wichita early Saturday morning have been identified.

The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

The victims, who were riding a 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle, have been identified by the WPD as 20-year-old Jacob Fowler and 20-year-old Levi Ward, both from Wichita.

Collin Becker (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, Fowler and Ward were traveling northbound on Tyler Rd. As they approached W 17th St, a 2011 Dodge Dakota drove into the intersection from 17th St. The motorcycle then collided with the Dodge, causing Ward, who was the passenger, to be ejected off the motorcycle.

Ward was pronounced dead at the scene. Fowler was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, who fled and was brought back by his father, was identified as 23-year-old Collin Becker. He was then arrested on suspicion of two counts of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in death.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.