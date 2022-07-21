LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, is “shootin'” hoops in rehab.

This comes after she and her family were hit by an alleged impaired driver while in Louisville on Tuesday, July 5, for a basketball tournament.

Ava’s dad, Trey Jones, died due to his injuries. Her mom, Amy Jones, also suffered critical injuries. The University of Louisville Health reports Ava and Amy have since been upgraded to fair condition.

Hunter Jones, Ava’s older brother, reports his mom and sister are now both in rehab.

“[Ava]’s already over there shootin’,” said Hunter.

He says it has been up and down for the two but that it has been a good couple of days.

“For the most part, the last couple days been up,” Hunter said. “Just cause some days they kind of stall out, and you know, there’s not much change, but then days like this you get to see improvements.”

Hunter says all the love and support he and his family are receiving are what is pulling them through this.

If you would like to donate to the Jones family, you can do so through a GoFundMe set up for the family.