WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Five adults, two children and multiple pets escaped an apartment fire in McPherson. The fire happened just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Kerschner Dr.

Video from the fire department shows flames pouring from the roof. A helmet camera on a firefighter caught the blaze.

All inside made it out. Firefighters were able to limit the fire to just two apartments. The cause of the fire was ruled as careless smoking.