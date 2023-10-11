WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wild Lights kicks off at the Sedgwick County Zoo tonight. It runs through Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Each year, it features “one-of-a-kind Asian lantern sculptures.” This year’s theme is the Lewis Carroll classic, “Alice in Wonderland.”

On Tuesday evening, KSN News was able to get a preview of the lights.

Adults and children who are zoo members will pay $15 online and $17 at the gate. If you are not a zoo member, tickets for adults are $17 online and $19 at the gate. Children are $15 online and $17 at the gate. Children under age 2 get in free

To get tickets to the event, click here.