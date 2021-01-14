Video: East Kellogg projects reach several milestones

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two transportation improvement projects along East Kellogg reached several milestones in 2020, including substantial completion of the Webb Road intersection.

A new video produced by the partners in the project – City of Wichita, Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Turnpike Authority – highlights those accomplishments:

Substantial completion of the Webb Road project, including a redesigned East Kellogg and Webb Road intersection and widening of Kellogg from Webb to Greenwich. Additional aesthetic improvements were integrated into the overall design.

The opening of westbound K-96 ramp and the completion of the westbound Kellogg bridge opened the stream of traffic from east to west, improving commutes and allowing commerce to flow.

Completion of the Zelta intersection and frontage roads along the north and south sides of East Kellogg, improving safety and access to businesses and retail establishments from Webb Road to east of Zelta.

Significant completion of the Turnpike’s first cashless tolling exit, providing southbound Kansas Turnpike travelers with an easy connection to westbound Kellogg. The exit is expected to open in early February 2021.

The second project, started in 2016 and expected to be completed in 2021, continues widening Kellogg to a six-lane freeway between Greenwich and K-96. In addition, new ramps will be constructed for eastbound US-54 to both northbound and southbound I-35/KTA.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed to improve their travel during these changes and throughout the project. More information is available at www.e54ict.com.