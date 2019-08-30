Video: Floodwater pours into Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Storms with two to four inches of rain and lightning passed through northeast Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning.
More possible rain is on the way, but a Manhattan woman is reporting flooding from the overnight storm. Renee Gassmann shared a video of torrential rain from the storm pouring into her home around 1 a.m.
Gassmann notes this is the second time her home has been affected by flooding. The video shows her bedroom and bathroom floor completely submerged.
