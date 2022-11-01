WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The weather Monday night for Halloween was perfect.
Huge crowds showed up in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood to take in the decorations and get some Halloween candy.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman spent her time giving the forecast and interviewing trick-or-treaters.
Click above to see the various video and check out Lisa’s Facebook page for more pictures of the fun.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.