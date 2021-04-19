Video: Police seek car that sounds like shots being fired

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department wants help finding a car that backfires and sounds like gunshots. It says the sound of gunshots has caused dozens of concerned calls from citizens.

Police got 12 calls of shots being fired Sunday, April 11, and another 17 to 18 calls on Sunday, April 18. All the reports were in the same general time period and general area. Each time, WPD officers could not find any physical evidence, any damage, or any injuries.

Monday morning around 4:15, a police officer on a traffic stop near Kellogg and Edgemoor saw a charcoal-colored Mustang traveling east on Kellogg. Police say the car sped up, causing the exhaust to rapidly backfire, sounding like gunfire.

The WPD says the officer tried to catch up to the Mustang but could not because of its “extreme speed.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or the driver’s identity, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

