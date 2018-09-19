Video: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office moves forward after losing Deputy Kunze
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - The loss of Dep. Robert Kunze III is impacting many, especially the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
KSN wanted to hear how this incident is being handled and where the office if going after Sunday's officer-involved shooting.
Lt. Tim Myers and Dep. Narcisco Narvais joined KSN's Katie Taube and Darren Dedo this morning on Kansas Today to talk about how they plan to move forward.
"It's going to take time. The whole community has to go through the grieving process," said Lt. Myers.
The community is invited to a public viewing for Dep. Kunze. The viewing is scheduled for today and tomorrow at 5-8 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary.
Kunze's funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at Central Community Church, followed by a procession to Resthaven.
