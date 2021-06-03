Video shows Kansas law enforcement rescue man trapped under camper

EUDORA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Eudora Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol teamed up to free a man trapped under a camper on Kansas Highway 10 on Friday.

The man was changing a flat tire when the camper collapsed, trapping him underneath, according to the Eudora Police Department. The first officer on the scene lifted the camper just enough to relieve some pressure. When three more law enforcement officers arrived, they were able to rescue the man.

According to the department, the man received injuries that are non-life-threatening.