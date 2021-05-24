Video shows the power of the Selden tornado as it passes over an occupied truck

SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man and his farm crew are lucky they weren’t injured when a tornado hit Selden Monday evening.
Nathan Kelly shot this dramatic video as he and his farm crew waited out the storm and the tornado inside of his truck.
You can hear the tornado as it passes over, and Kelly tells his crew to duck down inside.
Kelly said most of the windows in his truck were blown out, but everyone inside was ok.
The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed the tornado overturned train cars, damaged a silo, knocked down trees and damaged homes.
TRACKING THE STORMS
- Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
- Wichita Metro
- Southcentral Kansas
- Kansas
- Regional
- Northcentral Kansas
- Southwest Kansas
- Northwest Kansas
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)
- SkyView Downtown Wichita
- SkyView WSU Campus
- SkyView Dodge City
- SkyView Garden City
- SkyView Hays
- SkyView Hutchinson
- SkyView Great Bend
- SkyView Colby
- SkyView Pratt
SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)
TRACK STORM CHASERS (External link)
FREE APPS
KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP